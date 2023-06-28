Former Malaysian PM calls for end to UN veto rights
Former Malaysian prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has called for the abolition of major powers’ veto rights at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) calling it undemocratic and in violation of basic human rights.
In a speech delivered at the Indonesian Defense University (Unhan) on Monday, Ismail Sabri said the veto rights wielded by major powers at the UNSC had mostly led to deadlocks in negotiations to settle major world conflicts, and in the case of war between Russia and Ukraine it had led to the prolongation of conflict, which led to more deaths and loss of property.
“The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has gone on for one year. Ukraine is supported by Nato and other Western countries while Russia is backed by China. Property has been lost, mostly on the Ukrainian side. Lives have been lost too,” he said in the speech.
Ismail Sabri, a 63-year-old politician who served as Malaysia’s defence minister between 2020 and 2021 and was responsible for the handling of Covid-19 in the country said the stripping of veto rights from major powers could lead to equality at the UN, which in the long run could allow the organization to genuinely work to create peace.
“Through the UN, the world’s leaders should find ways to mitigate war and conflict. Don’t let capitalists trading arms and oil destroy humankind in the world,” he said.
In August 2021, Malaysia’s king appointed Ismail as prime minister, replacing Muhyiddin Yassin, who stepped down this week after losing his parliamentary majority.
Ismail Sabri, who had been Muhyiddin’s deputy, took over as Malaysia grappled with a surge in Covid-19 infections and an economic slump, amid growing public anger over the handling of the health crisis.
The Jakarta Post
Asia News Network