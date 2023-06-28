Former Malaysian PM calls for end to UN veto rights

In a speech delivered at the Indonesian Defense University (Unhan) on Monday, Ismail Sabri said the veto rights wielded by major powers at the UNSC had mostly led to deadlocks in negotiations to settle major world conflicts, and in the case of war between Russia and Ukraine it had led to the prolongation of conflict, which led to more deaths and loss of property.

“The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has gone on for one year. Ukraine is supported by Nato and other Western countries while Russia is backed by China. Property has been lost, mostly on the Ukrainian side. Lives have been lost too,” he said in the speech.