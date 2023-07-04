Unconstitutional to promote a multiracial Malaysia: Dr Mahathir

“I’m just raising the provisions of the Constitution. Is it against the law to defend the Constitution?

“Instead, what is against the Constitution is promoting a multiracial country.

“Is the government going against the rule of law – including the Constitution – which did not mention that Malaysia is a multiracial country? Instead, the Constitution stresses a Malay- Malaysia,” added Dr Mahathir in a statement on Monday.

Mahathir was responding to Bukit Gelugor Umno information chief Huzaidi Husin’s call for him to stop fanning racial sentiments, and in his response, he also took a swipe at the current Cabinet line-up.

“Yes, DAP only has four ministers. But within the government, there are 40 DAP MPs. If DAP retracted its support, Anwar Ibrahim’s government would collapse,” he said.

“That is why Anwar has to follow DAP’s manifesto, specifically making a multiracial Tanah Melayu and replacing the official religion of Islam with a secular country and a country without an official religion,” added Dr Mahathir.