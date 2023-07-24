Ruling Cambodian People's Party poised for next five-year term
The National Election Committee (NEC) released the preliminary results of the 2023 general election late on the night of July 23, indicating that the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) won the majority of the National Assembly's 125 seats, losing only five to the royalist FUNCINPEC Party.
Led by Prince Norodom Chakravuth, FUNCINPEC took one seat each in Phnom Penh and four provincial constituencies of Prey Veng, Kampong Cham, Kandal and Kampong Thom.
This parliamentary election – the seventh since the UN-administered election in 1993 – saw a turnout of 84.58 % of the 9,710,655 eligible voters nationwide, according to the NEC. This turnout surpassed that of the 2022 commune council elections when 80.32 % of the 9,205,681 registered voters were recorded.
The NEC has confirmed that official results will be announced between August 9 and September 4, including the number of parliamentary seats won by each party.
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network