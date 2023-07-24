Ruling Cambodian People's Party poised for next five-year term

Led by Prince Norodom Chakravuth, FUNCINPEC took one seat each in Phnom Penh and four provincial constituencies of Prey Veng, Kampong Cham, Kandal and Kampong Thom.

This parliamentary election – the seventh since the UN-administered election in 1993 – saw a turnout of 84.58 % of the 9,710,655 eligible voters nationwide, according to the NEC. This turnout surpassed that of the 2022 commune council elections when 80.32 % of the 9,205,681 registered voters were recorded.