Jokowi calls on Asean to be ‘captains of our own ship’ amid big-power rivalry

“Don’t make our Asean ship an arena of rivalry that destroys each other, but make this Asean ship a space to foster cooperation to create prosperity, create stability, create peace that is not only for the region but also for the world,” he said.

Indonesia, this year’s rotating chair of the 10-nation bloc, is facing mounting pressures to resolve the situation in Myanmar, which has sunk into violence following a military coup in 2021, and speed up the negotiations on the Code of Conduct in the disputed South China Sea.

To Asean leaders, Widodo also noted that future challenges “are increasingly difficult and result in a struggle for influence by big power”, but Asean’s unity and centrality are key in addressing this.

Unity does not mean that there will be no differences in opinions, but instead, there is harmony in diversity, he said, adding: “Differences in opinions actually nourish democracy and precisely show that we as a family have an equal position.”

He added: “The world’s oceans are too wide to navigate alone. On the way, there will be other ships, Asean’s partnerships. Let us together realise equal and mutually beneficial cooperation to sail together towards the epicentre of growth.”

Under the theme “Asean Matters: Epicentrum of Growth”, the priorities of the summit are to lay a strong foundation for the grouping’s long-term vision, beef up its resilience in facing current and future challenges, strengthen its position as an epicentrum of growth, and ensure a safe and peaceful Indo-Pacific region.

The three-day talks will kick off with the plenary and retreat sessions of the Asean Summit, and other high-level meetings with dialogue partners including the East Asia Summit and the Asean Plus Three Summit.

Asean leaders are expected to decide on the grouping’s next course of action regarding Myanmar, following a review of the implementation of a 2021 peace plan conducted by foreign ministers on Monday.

Asean leaders are also expected to deliver other agreements including on the development of green infrastructure and resilient supply chains, food security, and the digital economy and payment ecosystem.

Arlina Arshad

The Straits Times

Asia News Network