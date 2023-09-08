Asean will not be taken hostage by Myanmar crisis: Jokowi

“We have to keep fighting and Asean will not be held hostage by the Myanmar issue. Asean will continue to create peace, to create stability, to create prosperity,” he told a packed press conference at the close of the 43rd Asean Summit and related summits, which were held from Tuesday to Thursday.

Asean leaders are grappling with a longstanding conflict in Myanmar, which was plunged into a crisis after its military junta launched a coup against the democratically elected government in February 2021.

Following a review of the implementation of the five-point consensus – the main guidance for the grouping in resolving the crisis in Myanmar – Asean leaders have outlined steps such as the adoption of an informal “troika approach” to Asean’s special envoy on Myanmar.

This approach will see the Asean chairman supported by the immediate past and incoming chairs for continuity, given that the situation in Myanmar is unlikely to change in a one-year timeframe.