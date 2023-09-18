Vietnam proposes $1,000 incentive to boost electric vehicle use

The ministry has circulated a document to seven ministries, the Viet Nam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA), and five local automobile manufacturing and assembling firms, soliciting feedback for the second time on a policy to encourage the switch to electric vehicles and the use of green energy. A notable feature of this policy is a US$1,000 subsidy for buyers of electric vehicles.

If approved, this policy could be seen as an appealing measure to foster the growth of the electric vehicle sector and the use of environmentally friendly energy.

The Ministry of Transport dispatched the document to the ministries of Industry and Trade, Finance, Planning and Investment, Construction, Justice, Natural Resources and Environment, and Science and Technology.

Simultaneously, it was sent to five domestic automobile manufacturing and assembling firms, namely: VinFast Commercial and Services Trading Limited Liability, Toyota Viet Nam, Ford Viet Nam, Truong Hai Automobile Joint Stock Company, and JSC Thanh Cong Group Joint Stock Company.