Vietnam, Thailand strengthen defence cooperation

Congratulating Vietnam on successfully hosting the 23rd Asean Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting and the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2022, General Chalermphon Srisawasdi said he highly appreciated the cooperation between the two armies over the past time.

He affirmed that Thailand supports multilateral events organised by Vietnam in the near future and expressed his hope that the relationship between the two armies will continue to develop further.

Both sides agreed to effectively implement cooperative activities with a focus on exchanging delegations at all levels, maintaining existing cooperation mechanisms, including preparation of the fifth Vietnam-Thailand defence policy dialogue scheduled by the end of this year, and human resource training.

The two sides also vowed to foster cooperation in the fight against drug crimes and cross-border human trafficking crimes.

They agreed to conduct research on the possibility of expanding cooperation in a number of potential areas suitable to the needs and strengths of each side such as sharing management experience, border protection, combating illegal migration, combating drugs, and transnational crimes, responding to non-traditional security challenges such as search and rescue, anti-terrorism, and share military experiences in poverty eradication.

The two defence leaders agreed to consult and support each other within the framework of Asean military-defence cooperation and maintain Asean's common stance on regional and global security issues.

They affirmed that in the context of complex global and regional developments, Asean-led mechanisms continue to promote the bloc’s central role in the region as well as foster dialogue and cooperation between countries within the bloc and external partners for regional peace, stability and development.

They also emphasised the importance of maintaining peace, security, safety, freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea), resolving disputes by peaceful means, in accordance with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982.

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network