Cash, assets seized in S’pore’s worst money laundering case now worth over $1.7 billion

In an update on Wednesday, the police said they conducted more operations after 10 foreign nationals were arrested in August for their alleged involvement in laundering the proceeds of their overseas organised crime activities.

These included scams and online gambling activities.

The police said that during these operations, additional assets were seized and issued with prohibition of disposal orders.

The police seized bank accounts with a total estimated value of more than US$824 million.

Cash, including foreign currencies, amounting to over US$55 million was also seized.