Cambodia’s GDP growth likely 5.3% this year, say ADB, AMRO

On September 20, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) reduced its growth forecast for 2023 to 5.3 % from April’s projection of 5.5 %. It maintained its projection for 2024, though.

Inflation forecasts would stay the same this year and next year despite quarterly fluctuations in international fuel prices.

According to the bank, the exports of garments, footwear, and travel goods fell by 18.6 % year-on-year in H1, partly offset by a 22.9 % increase in exports of goods other than garments, namely vehicle parts, solar panels, and furniture.

Imports of construction materials dropped by 6.3 per cent over the same period, reflecting a weak recovery in construction.

Better growth prospects in major advanced economies should improve Cambodian exports in the second half (H2), pointing out that the projection for industry output growth in 2023 has been cut from 5.8 % to 4.8 %, although output is expected to expand by eight per cent in 2024.