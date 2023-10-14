Thousands of Malaysians divide attend rallies in solidarity with Palestinians

Leaders from across the political divide – including former prime ministers Mahathir Mohamad and Muhyiddin Yassin – and from several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) addressed the 1,000-strong crowd at the National Mosque.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu and Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli were among several serving Cabinet ministers who attended the gathering after the weekly Friday prayers.

The crowd in KL carried placards and flags – including several flags of Palestine – as they condemned the attacks in Gaza that have killed more than 1,500 Palestinian civilians, following last weekend’s raids and rocket attacks by Hamas militants into Israel that killed more than 1,300 Israelis.

Chants of “Allahu Akbar”, or God is great, and “Free Palestine” were heard throughout the rally, which lasted more than one hour under the blazing sun.

Rallies were reportedly also held in other mosques across Malaysia in a show of support for the Palestinians, and special prayers were conducted for the Palestinians at the end of the Friday prayers.