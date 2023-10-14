Thousands of Malaysians divide attend rallies in solidarity with Palestinians
Thousands of Malaysians on Friday rallied at Kuala Lumpur’s National Mosque and in other mosques around the country to condemn the Israel-Hamas war and express solidarity with the Palestinians.
Leaders from across the political divide – including former prime ministers Mahathir Mohamad and Muhyiddin Yassin – and from several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) addressed the 1,000-strong crowd at the National Mosque.
Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu and Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli were among several serving Cabinet ministers who attended the gathering after the weekly Friday prayers.
The crowd in KL carried placards and flags – including several flags of Palestine – as they condemned the attacks in Gaza that have killed more than 1,500 Palestinian civilians, following last weekend’s raids and rocket attacks by Hamas militants into Israel that killed more than 1,300 Israelis.
Chants of “Allahu Akbar”, or God is great, and “Free Palestine” were heard throughout the rally, which lasted more than one hour under the blazing sun.
Rallies were reportedly also held in other mosques across Malaysia in a show of support for the Palestinians, and special prayers were conducted for the Palestinians at the end of the Friday prayers.
The Friday sermon in many mosques around Malaysia carried the theme “For You, Palestine” and described how the Palestinians were ousted from their own land while denouncing Israeli’s “Zionist regime” as “a terrorist nation” over its attacks on Gaza.
Most mosques in Malaysia carry Friday sermons officially issued by the federal government.
“Our duty as Malaysians, no matter what our background or political background is, we must give our full support to the people of Palestine,” former prime minister Muhyiddin told the crowd at the rally.
Meanwhile, Dr Mahathir recalled atrocities committed against the Palestinians throughout the years and said the attack by Hamas was a retaliatory strike out of desperation.
Dr Kelvin Yii, youth chief of the Democratic Action Party that is part of Malaysia’s unity government, voiced his solidarity with the Palestinian cause.
He said that it does not matter that he is Chinese and a Christian, and that he stands firm with Malaysia and the Muslim world in condemning Israel’s military actions.
“I am Chinese. I am a Christian. Today, I stand with the people of Palestine because this is a humanitarian cause. They have been brutalised by Israel’s military.
“It broke my heart when I learnt that hospitals there lack medicine and food, and their electricity was cut off. I was angered when I heard children were killed and schools were bombed,” said Dr Yii.
Other rally speakers included Umno Youth chief Akmal Saleh and Dr Siti Mastura Muhammad, director of the Ameerah NGO that is linked to the opposition Parti Islam SeMalaysia.
Rally participants included some who came in a bus from Alor Setar, state capital of Kedah, which is more than 400km away from Kuala Lumpur.
“We left by bus at midnight yesterday,” said a retired teacher who gave his name only as Ahmad. “The 40 of us arrived this morning at 8am. We are rice farmers and wanted to take part in this rally to show our support for the people of Palestine.”
Azril Annuar
The Straits Times
Asia News Network