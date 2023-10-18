Increasing use of ringgit in trade with Asean and China

The Prime Minister said about 25% or RM39.2 billion of Malaysia’s bilateral trade with China was transacted using the ringgit and renminbi.

“We have been the most successful with China,” he said during the Prime Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Meanwhile, about RM10.7 billion of trade with Indonesia and RM8.2 billion with Thailand were transacted in ringgit and the local currencies of the two nations.

“This is an encouraging development although we have a long way to go as there has yet to be action from other countries.

“Vietnam and Cambodia have given an acknowledgement through the local currency settlement framework, which was inked during the 43rd Asean Summit in Jakarta recently,” he said.

He added that Malaysia is among Asean nations that have been aggressively pursuing the de-dollarisation approach to reduce dependency on the greenback.