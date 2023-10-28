Indonesia now has 17.91 million crypto investors

He expressed optimism about the crypto market's growth in October, especially after Bitcoin recently surpassed Rp 557 million (US$35,000), marking the highest point for Bitcoin in nearly 18 months, double the price seen at the start of 2023.

The increased value of Bitcoin and interest in the cryptocurrency market suggest that digital assets are gaining more popular acceptance.

Some observers have speculated that a “Bitcoin halving” event in 2024, wherein new Bitcoin will be issued at half the rate, could push the asset’s price up further.

Yudhono claimed the number of investors and the volume of transactions in cryptocurrency would keep increasing.



