In Singapore, mask-wearing advised as COVID-19 cases exceed 56,000

This is the third week of an increase in Covid-19 infections. MOH said it will update figures daily from Dec 19.

It advised the public to wear a mask in crowded places even if they are not sick, especially indoors or around vulnerable people.

MOH said in the media release that it will open a second Covid-19 treatment facility at Singapore Expo Hall 10 this weekend to increase the number of beds for Covid-19 patients. Their doctors will decide if they should be admitted.

A treatment facility already operates at Crawfurd Hospital on Adam Road. Together, the two facilities can take more than 80 patients, and the new facility can be expanded, if necessary.

In addition, hospitals will take steps to meet the rise in demand for beds.

Said MOH: “To preserve our healthcare capacity, MOH has been working with public hospitals for contingency planning, including ensuring adequate manpower and deferring of non-urgent electives to maximise bed capacity for urgent cases in need of acute care.”