ADB projects Vietnam’s 2024 GDP growth at 6 %

The bank also lowered its growth forecast for Vietnam this year to 5.2 % from the previous 5.8 % forecast.

ADB experts pointed out that the weaker-than-expected recovery of external demand continued to impede industry and services output, thereby dragging the recovery of jobs and domestic consumption.

The prudent and proactive monetary policy, supported by effective price controls of gasoline, electricity, food, healthcare, and education, all contributed to containing inflation.