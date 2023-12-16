Proton mulls developing hydrogen-powered cars

“On the other hand, EV drivers need to plan properly (as they need) to recharge cars for a longer period to travel a similar distance.

“That is why we need to educate people on the benefits and convenience of EVs,” he said.

In April, Roslan said Proton may introduce EVs suitable for Malaysian consumers as early as 2025 from 2027, as initially projected.

He said Proton was identifying suitable EV models that are more affordable and practical.

On the S70, Roslan said Proton had sold more than 3,000 units nationwide since its launch in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 28.

He added that it targets sales of between 2,000 and 3,000 S70 units monthly and hopes some 10% of this figure will come from Sabah.

