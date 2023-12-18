Thai economy poised for growth in 2024, fueled by tourism and export

Global economic outlook for 2024

The global economy is expected to slow in 2024, as the effects of tighter monetary policy and ongoing wars, particularly in Ukraine, continue to ripple through the world. However, the slowdown is expected to be relatively mild, with global GDP growth forecast to be around 2.6%. Inflation is also expected to ease, but it is likely to remain above central bank targets in many countries.

Key factors are tighter monetary policy and conflicts in Ukraine. Central banks around the world are raising interest rates in an effort to combat inflation. This is expected to slow economic growth, as businesses and consumers become more cautious about spending and investment.

As supply chains were disrupted and energy prices soared by conflicts in Ukraine, this has put upward pressure on inflation and has also weighed on economic activity.

Regional outlook

Advanced economies: Advanced economies are expected to see a more pronounced slowdown in growth in 2024. The United States is forecast to grow by 2.2%, while the eurozone is expected to grow by 1.7%. This is due to the fact that advanced economies are more exposed to the effects of tighter monetary policy.

Emerging markets: Emerging markets are expected to continue to grow at a faster pace than advanced economies in 2024. China is forecast to grow by 5.2%, while India is expected to grow by 6.7%. This is due to the fact that emerging economies are generally less reliant on exports and have more room for fiscal stimulus.

Inflation outlook

Inflation is expected to ease in 2024, but it is likely to remain above central bank targets in many countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts that global inflation will be 4.8% in 2024. This is down from 6.8% in 2023, but it is still above the IMF's target of 2%.

Potential risks

Further escalation of the war in Ukraine: This could lead to a more severe disruption of supply chains and a further increase in energy prices.

Sharper-than-expected slowdown in China: China is a major driver of global growth, and a slowdown in the Chinese economy could have a ripple effect on the rest of the world.

Financial crisis: The combination of high debt levels, rising interest rates, and slowing economic growth could lead to a financial crisis in some countries.

Overall, the global economic outlook for 2024 is uncertain, but there are more risks to the downside than to the upside.

Economists suggest policymakers should continue to monitor inflation closely and take action if necessary to bring it back down to target. Governments should also take steps to support vulnerable households and businesses as the economy slows down. The private sector should focus on improving productivity and innovation in order to remain competitive in the global market.

In addition to the factors discussed above, there are a number of other trends that could affect the global economy in 2024. These include the rise of the digital economy, the transition to a green economy, and geopolitics.

Global economy is a complex system, and it is difficult to predict with certainty how it will evolve in the years to come. However, by understanding the key trends and risks that are shaping the global economy, policymakers and businesses can make informed decisions that will help them to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Jerome Aning

Philippine Daily Inquirer

Asia News Network