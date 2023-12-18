Vietnam expects a strong wave of Chinese investment

Accelerating investment in Vietnam

This year, many Chinese enterprises, especially those with the ability to participate deeply in the global supply chain, have made investment surveys in the northern provinces of Vietnam.

For example, Wingtech, China's largest smartphone assembly company, pledged to continue surveying investment opportunities in Phu Tho Province.

Goertek poured US$280 million into a new project while expanding an existing one in Bac Ninh Province. Another firm, China’s largest EV company BYD, invested $269 million in an automobile component manufacturing project in Phu Tho Province.

Baodautu. vn cited Do Van Su, Deputy Director of the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI), as saying that China has been one of the largest foreign investors in Vietnam over the past five years.

In the first 11 months of 2023, China pumped $3.96 billion into Vietnam, ranking fourth among countries and territories investing in the country.

To date, Chinese financiers have injected over $27 billion in 4,161 projects across Vietnam, placing sixth out of 143 countries and territories investing in the country.

According to the MPI, investment capital flows from China to Vietnam have changed significantly in recent years in a variety of areas. In addition to restaurants, hotels, and consumer goods, Chinese investors have expanded into electricity, electronics, tire production, textiles, and footwear.