Cambodia marks 25th anniversary of war’s end

December 29 is set as the official date, with this year’s celebrations set to last from December 29 to 31.

The events will kick off in the presence of Prime Minister Hun Manet, with a special ceremony at the Win-Win Memorial in Chroy Changvar district, around 21km northeast of the capital, according to the Phnom Penh Municipal Administration.

“The dividends that we all enjoy today were born from the end of the armed conflict 25 years ago, and are what enabled us to develop the country and the economy until today.

“We have to set a clear goal. We must agree that what we have achieved to date must be protected so that our country can never return to the situation of 40 years ago,” he said of the post-war period when Cambodia was rebuilt from scratch following the fall of the genocidal Khmer Rouge regime.

“This means we must resolutely protect the peace,” said Manet, as he presided over the launch of the Choeung Ek Wastewater Treatment Plant in Phnom Penh on December 27.