Seminar discusses Philippines, Cambodia experience with gambling regulation
A robust legal framework and stringent enforcement are key to legalising gambling, a seminar on "Lessons Learned from Managing Gambling in the Philippines and Cambodia" heard at Mandarin Samyan Hotel in Bangkok.
The event, organised by the Center for Gambling Studies, supported by the Health Promotion Fund Office, aimed to discuss the legal aspects and regulatory measures related to gambling, focusing on Thailand's regional partners, the Philippines and Cambodia. Both the ASEAN countries have already legalised casinos.
During the discussion, participants discussed the benefits and drawbacks of each country's regulations, as well as what key lessons Thailand can learn from its neighbours if it decides to legalise casinos.
“Thailand’s Parliament has studied laws related to gambling extensively,” said Associate Professor Lae Dilokwittayarat, the chairman of a steering committee.
Parliament’s focus includes the legal framework, social impact prevention strategies, business structures, and revenue allocation to the state. Key initiatives include legal amendments and strict law enforcement to address illegal gambling activities effectively.
Philippines’ approach
“The Philippines has direct regulations overseeing gambling through five laws, with three additional laws for supplementary control," said Piya-orn Plianpadoong, a lecturer from the University of Phayao.
They have established PAGCOR, a state-owned organisation, to exclusively manage gambling operations. This includes allocating a portion of the revenue for public development and imposing penalties on state and local officials involved in illegal gambling.
Phongsakorn Ruangdetkajorn, an independent legal expert, highlighted PAGCOR's dual role in licensing and operating casinos.
“They also regulate online gambling, restricting Filipinos' access and prohibiting individuals under 21 from participating. Moreover, they have responsible gambling practices and strict advertising guidelines, emphasising responsible gaming,” said Phongsakorn.
Cambodia's shifting focus
Dr Kattaleeya Liamdee from the Asian Studies Institute, Chulalongkorn University, emphasised Cambodia's strategic position in Southeast Asia's economic landscape and China's ASEAN agenda. While initially targeted for casino developments, China's anti-gambling policies redirected investments, prompting Cambodia to reassess its economic strategies.
This led to urban planning initiatives prioritising sustainable development instead of reliance on casinos.
Understanding the experiences of managing gambling in the Philippines and Cambodia underscores the importance of robust legal frameworks, stringent enforcement, and responsible gambling practices.
“Countries must adopt policies that promote social responsibility and sustainable economic development beyond reliance on the gambling industry,” said Kattaleeya.