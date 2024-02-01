Seminar discusses Philippines, Cambodia experience with gambling regulation

The event, organised by the Center for Gambling Studies, supported by the Health Promotion Fund Office, aimed to discuss the legal aspects and regulatory measures related to gambling, focusing on Thailand's regional partners, the Philippines and Cambodia. Both the ASEAN countries have already legalised casinos.

During the discussion, participants discussed the benefits and drawbacks of each country's regulations, as well as what key lessons Thailand can learn from its neighbours if it decides to legalise casinos.

“Thailand’s Parliament has studied laws related to gambling extensively,” said Associate Professor Lae Dilokwittayarat, the chairman of a steering committee.

Parliament’s focus includes the legal framework, social impact prevention strategies, business structures, and revenue allocation to the state. Key initiatives include legal amendments and strict law enforcement to address illegal gambling activities effectively.