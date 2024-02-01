El Niño may impact 20% of rice fields in the Philippines

In a television interview, NIA administrator Eduardo Guillen said they were projecting El Nino to affect 20 per cent of the country’s rice farms, mainly due to an expected shortage of water for irrigation in Central Luzon.

“So the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is for the NIA to push for the planting of high-yielding rice varieties in areas with ample irrigation because, with these rice varieties, our farmers can increase their yield by as much as 50% to make up for the 20 per cent of the land area that will have a lower yield,” he added.

Guillen disclosed a response to Malacanang’s directive for agencies to come up with measures to allow the agriculture sector to adapt to the adverse impact of El Nino.

The NIA chief urged Filipino farmers to switch to high-yielding varieties, even as he clarified that the dry spell would not be much of a concern for rice crops.

He cited how the country managed to stem the impact of a string of typhoons that hit rice-producing regions, which even supposedly allowed for an increase in production.

“That is the situation we are seeing in this case because ample sunlight is also favourable for rice,” Guillen said over the “Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon” government program.