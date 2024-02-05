Vietjet's YoY revenue surges to $2.55B, global industry highlight

Contributing to trade between Vietnam and the United States, Vietjet last year reached an agreement with Boeing for the continued delivery of 200 737 MAX aircraft over the next 5 years, as well as aircraft financing agreements with foreign financial institutions worth billions of US dollars.



The airline's average load factor rate reached 87% and the technical reliability rate was 99.72%. Vietjet also launched the SkyJoy loyalty program, allowing frequent passengers to redeem rewards with over 250 brands. It has reached the 10 million member milestone in 2023.



Vietjet also rolled out new innovative and convenient products and services for passengers. The "Fly Now Pay Later" service offers passengers financial assistance for their flights. Vietjet's Galaxy Pay payment gateway ensures secure and convenient payments through various payment methods, including Apple Pay which Vietjet is the first Vietnamese airline to accept. Meanwhile, Vietjet’s passengers are entitled to online check-in at 18 airports in Vietnam.

Vietjet was again honoured as one of the safest low-cost airlines in the world by AirlineRatings, a reputable organization in evaluates airline services and safety.



Regarding safety as the utmost priority, the airline last year organized numerous conferences, training courses, and simulations on safety and security, such as the Quality and Safety Conference, ISAGO (International Standard for Ground Operations) safety training, and emergency response simulations to proactively ensure security and absolute safety for flight operations. It also participated in global aviation safety and operations forums organized by reputable organizations such as the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to engage in in-depth discussions on aviation safety.

In 2023, Vietjet launched an Aircraft Maintenance Center of international standards in cooperation with Lao Airlines in Vientiane. With this, Vietjet has taken a proactive approach to aircraft maintenance work following its investment in ground handling services.



Realizing its strategy and vision to develop and build a workforce of international standards, the Vietjet Aviation Academy (VJAA) has become a training partner of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in 2023.

VJAA trained over 97,000 students through 6,300 courses, actively providing training for pilots and aircraft maintenance staff (CRS) last year. The academy also launched its third flight simulator, becoming a top-notch pilot training centre in the region.



Vietjet's ground services centre (VJGS) has operated efficiently, enhancing the quality of ground services while reducing operational costs at Noi Bai International Airport.



Contributing significantly to the development of tourism, investment, trade, and cultural exchange, Vietjet in 2023 has set its records in international network expansion and annual revenue.