Vietjet's YoY revenue surges to $2.55B, global industry highlight
Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company has announced impressive business performance for the year 2023, solidifying its position as one of the most resilient and rapidly growing airlines in the global aviation industry.
In 2023, Vietjet operated 133,000 flights with 25.3 million passengers onboard (excluding Vietjet Thailand) – a surge of 183% YoY, of whom more than 7.6 million were on international flights.
Vietjet last year continued to grow its flight network with 33 new international and domestic routes, bringing the total number of routes to 125, including 80 international and 45 domestic routes.
Some notable routes are Ho Chi Minh City - Shanghai, Ho Chi Minh City - Vientiane, Hanoi - Siem Reap, Hanoi - Hong Kong, Phu Quoc - Taipei, Phu Quoc - Busan, etc.
Vietjet has become the first airline to connect Vietnam with the five largest cities in Australia, including Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide, and Brisbane. The airline is also the largest operator between Vietnam and India, with routes connecting Vietnam with the cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, and Tiruchirappalli.
Vietjet’s cargo volume totalled 81,500 tons, an increase of 73% YoY.
Vietjet reported separate revenue of VND53.6 trillion (approx. US$2.18 billion) and consolidated revenue of VND62.5 trillion (approx. US$2.55 billion) in 2023, increasing by 62% and 56% YoY respectively. its separate and consolidated after-tax profits were VND697 billion (approx. US$28.5 million) and VND344 billion (approx. US$14 million) respectively.
In the fourth quarter of 2023 alone, the separate and consolidated revenues reached VND14.9 trillion (approx. US$609.47 million) and VND18.8 trillion (approx. US$768.86 million), surging by 89% and 49% YOY respectively. Quarterly separate and consolidated after-tax profits, meanwhile, were reported at VND70 billion (approx. US$2.85 million) and VND152 billion (approx. US$6.21 million) respectively.
Ancillary and cargo revenue amounted to VND18.9 trillion (approx. US$773.08 million), a strong YoY growth of 46%. It accounted for 40% of the airline’s total air transport revenue.
As of December 31, 2023, Vietjet's total assets totalled more than VND84.6 trillion (approx. US$3.46 billion), increasing by a quarter over the beginning of the year following the airline’s investments in three new-generation A321neo aircraft. The company's debt-to-equity ratio was at 2, well below the typical global range of between 3 and 5. Vietjet’s liquidity ratio stood at 1.24, which was within a good range for the aviation industry.
The cash and cash equivalents balance as of December 31, 2023, was reported at VND5.021 trillion (approx. US$205.38 million), more than double the previous year’s, ensuring the airline's financial capacity. The airline was also among those with the best credit ratings according to the criteria of the Ministry of Finance. It also received the highest credit rating (VnBBB-) among Vietnamese airlines in 2023.
In 2023, Vietjet paid approximately VND5.2 trillion (approx. US$212.3 million) of direct and indirect taxes and fees.
To meet operational demands, Vietjet continued to invest in a modern, safe and eco-friendly fleet. As of December 31, 2023, Vietjet's fleet consisted of 105 aircraft, including the wide-body A330s.
Having embarked on its journey to reduce carbon emissions over ten years ago with only three aircraft, by 2023, Vietjet's fleet has grown significantly, contributing remarkably to the company's success by optimizing resources, saving up to 15-20% of fuel, and particularly focusing on environmental protection and sustainable development through the implementation of green technologies.
Contributing to trade between Vietnam and the United States, Vietjet last year reached an agreement with Boeing for the continued delivery of 200 737 MAX aircraft over the next 5 years, as well as aircraft financing agreements with foreign financial institutions worth billions of US dollars.
The airline's average load factor rate reached 87% and the technical reliability rate was 99.72%. Vietjet also launched the SkyJoy loyalty program, allowing frequent passengers to redeem rewards with over 250 brands. It has reached the 10 million member milestone in 2023.
Vietjet also rolled out new innovative and convenient products and services for passengers. The "Fly Now Pay Later" service offers passengers financial assistance for their flights. Vietjet's Galaxy Pay payment gateway ensures secure and convenient payments through various payment methods, including Apple Pay which Vietjet is the first Vietnamese airline to accept. Meanwhile, Vietjet’s passengers are entitled to online check-in at 18 airports in Vietnam.
Vietjet was again honoured as one of the safest low-cost airlines in the world by AirlineRatings, a reputable organization in evaluates airline services and safety.
Regarding safety as the utmost priority, the airline last year organized numerous conferences, training courses, and simulations on safety and security, such as the Quality and Safety Conference, ISAGO (International Standard for Ground Operations) safety training, and emergency response simulations to proactively ensure security and absolute safety for flight operations. It also participated in global aviation safety and operations forums organized by reputable organizations such as the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to engage in in-depth discussions on aviation safety.
In 2023, Vietjet launched an Aircraft Maintenance Center of international standards in cooperation with Lao Airlines in Vientiane. With this, Vietjet has taken a proactive approach to aircraft maintenance work following its investment in ground handling services.
Realizing its strategy and vision to develop and build a workforce of international standards, the Vietjet Aviation Academy (VJAA) has become a training partner of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in 2023.
VJAA trained over 97,000 students through 6,300 courses, actively providing training for pilots and aircraft maintenance staff (CRS) last year. The academy also launched its third flight simulator, becoming a top-notch pilot training centre in the region.
Vietjet's ground services centre (VJGS) has operated efficiently, enhancing the quality of ground services while reducing operational costs at Noi Bai International Airport.
Contributing significantly to the development of tourism, investment, trade, and cultural exchange, Vietjet in 2023 has set its records in international network expansion and annual revenue.