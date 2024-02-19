Prabowo faces policy scrutiny after free-market comments

As a minister, Prabowo has overseen Jokowi's Food Estate project, which was spearheaded by the military and intended to boost production of crops such as rice, corn and cassava, though he came under fire during campaigning over the lack of progress at the project.

Bhima Yudhistira Adhinegara, an economist at the Center of Economic and Law Studies, expects there to be a larger role for state companies in a Prabowo presidency.

Under Jokowi, bloated state construction firms dominated his infrastructure drive, with private companies often sidelined.

"Among our concerns is the crowding out effect of state-owned companies because these companies will need large loans if they are to become tools for the state's agenda," Bhima said, adding banks may be forced to help fund state projects.

Fiscal discipline If quick count results are confirmed and Prabowo is sworn into the top job in October, he would inherit a $1.4 trillion economy facing a global economic slowdown, ongoing geopolitical tensions and threats of climate change.

Prabowo has pledged to boost economic growth to 7%, from around 5% now, mainly through expanding Jokowi's policy of attracting investment by blocking exports to secure domestic processing of minerals like nickel.

But his main campaign promise has been to provide free school meals and milk to children, at an estimated cost of 450 trillion rupiah ($28.81 billion) a year, raising concerns about whether he would continue Indonesia's record of fiscal prudence.

The free meals and other policy plans point to a more expansionary fiscal stance that if implemented, "would mark a divergence from Indonesia's long track record of conservatively managed budgetary finances and debt ratios," said Anushka Shah, senior credit officer at Moody's Investors Service.

As defence minister, Prabowo has already embarked on billions of dollars of spending to upgrade Indonesia's military hardware. His off-hand comment during one presidential debate about being open to taking Indonesia's debt-to-GDP ratio to 50%, from below 40% now, has already sparked investor anxiety.

Prabowo has not said how he would fund his programs, though he has pledged to boost tax-to-GDP ratios significantly by setting up a new tax agency.

Still, some in the business community are hoping his background as a businessman would mean he understands how to manage the economy.

"I trust him and his economic team will weigh the positive and negative. He won't leave the private sector to die, because then the government will also die. We are taxpayers," said Tutum Rahanta, a senior executive at a retail garment chain.

