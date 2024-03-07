Myanmar conflict displaces 2.7M, with 18.6M needing assistance by 2024

By 2024, 18.6 million people across Myanmar will need humanitarian assistance, rising inflation affecting the ability to meet basic needs, conflict and insecurity and civilians are still struggling to survive amid threats to security and access to protection, it said.

Conflicts are spreading with dire conditions in many parts of the country including Rakhine State, northwest and southeast of the country and displacement is still happening, and more than 2.7 million people are still displaced from their homes, according to UNOCHA.