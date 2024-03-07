Myanmar conflict displaces 2.7M, with 18.6M needing assistance by 2024
More than 2.7 million people have been displaced due to conflict in Myanmar, and by 2024, more than 18.6 million people will need humanitarian assistance, announced the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) in the humanitarian bulletin released on March 3.
By 2024, 18.6 million people across Myanmar will need humanitarian assistance, rising inflation affecting the ability to meet basic needs, conflict and insecurity and civilians are still struggling to survive amid threats to security and access to protection, it said.
Conflicts are spreading with dire conditions in many parts of the country including Rakhine State, northwest and southeast of the country and displacement is still happening, and more than 2.7 million people are still displaced from their homes, according to UNOCHA.
On February 29, civilians died and were injured as a result of a heavy shell landing in the central market of Sittway, Rakhine State. Since the resurgence of conflicts in Rakhine State in November 2023, waterways and road closures are causing food shortages and other commodity shortages, as well as rising prices of essential goods, according to UNOCHA.
The situation in northern Shan State has been stable since the ceasefire agreed in January, but the dangers of landmines, recruitment of new soldiers from armed groups, separate tensions and travel restrictions remain risks for locals. UN staff temporarily relocated from Lashio would return soon as the security situation improved, it said.
The ongoing battles and the administrative restrictions imposed by all parties are still the main obstacles to accessing the affected people and providing social relief assistance. In 2023, aid was provided to at least 3.2 million people, but this support could not be fully implemented as originally planned due to insufficient funding and access restrictions, UNOCHA said.
According to the 2024 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan (HNRP), humanitarian workers intend to provide social relief assistance to 5.3 million people, and US$994 million are needed for these emergency operations, if the number of funds obtained in 2023 (only 37 per cent of the required funds were obtained) will be the same in 2024, it will face great difficulties for the affected people, it said.