Pheu Thai, Cambodian party heads talk tourism, regional unity, trade

Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra arrived in Cambodia on Monday, following an invitation by former Prime Minister Hun Sen, president of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party, who has a close tie with former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, Paetongtarn’s father.

Pheu Thai and CPP held a bilateral meeting on Monday evening in a session presided over by Hun Sen, with the summary of the meeting being provided by Pheu Thai’s secretary general Sorawong Thienthong on Tuesday, as follows:

Hun Sen urged both parties to grant opportunities for new-generation politicians to improve their potential and take part in projects that benefit the people. Saying that new-generation people will become a strong foundation for the party in the future, Hun Sen noted that the CCP currently boasts over 7 million members, or nearly half of that country’s population.