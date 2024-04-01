Key semiconductor manpower training course opens in Vietnam

The central city-based Vietnam-Korea University (VKU) has kicked off the human resources training programme in the semiconductor industry, promising that the first manpower course will train from 600 to 1,000 engineers by 2028.

It’s also the first manpower training project aiming to provide high-quality engineers to host semiconductor industry investment waves from the US, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and Europe in the central city.

VKU opened the upskill training course for the first batch of 25 project-based lecturers and students as a key force for future training programmes on semiconductors.

Rector of VKU, Huynh Cong Phap said the training course is the first step in the strategic human resources plan for serving computer science, information technology, electronic manufacturing and semiconductors in Da Nang and nationwide.

He said VKU also began training the first 500 semiconductor and chip design engineers in central Vietnam in 2024-27.

VKU, under the University of Da Nang, in co-operation with Synopsys company also launched the semiconductor and smart technology hub, providing space for training and research of semiconductor and chip design.