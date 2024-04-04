Singapore the top start-up investment destination in Southeast Asia

It found that start-ups based here accounted for 63.7 % of all equity deals in the Asean-6 group of nations – Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam – in 2023, compared with 56.7 % in 2022.

The report from Enterprise Singapore and DealStreetAsia also noted that Singapore’s deep-tech start-up ecosystem flourished in 2023, with a 31.4 % year-on-year increase in deals.

This marked a recovery from a 38.9 % drop in 2022, although the deal value fell 18.4 %to US$1.53 billion (S$2.07 billion) in 2023.

EnterpriseSG start-up ecosystem director Cindy Ngiam said on April 3 that Singapore’s results indicate continued investor confidence in the country as the region’s go-to destination for funding and start-up development.

“As investors prioritise strong fundamentals during this funding winter, the resilience and solid foundation Singapore has built into its tech and innovation ecosystem are what will allow us to further our growth in deep tech,” said Ms Ngiam.

The report also noted that deep-tech start-ups here are integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, which marks a shift in how these firms approach research and development and cost management.