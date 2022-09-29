Foreign students in S korea overstaying after dropping out of school: Report

The report released by independent lawmaker Rep. Min Hyung-bae on Wednesday said that 67.2 per cent of students who dropped out of school in Korea were staying without a valid visa as of last year, while a total of 10,335 foreign students dropped out of school in 2021.

Min received the data from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Justice.

More students are staying in Korea illegally after coming to study. The number has been on increased from 1,419 in 2018 to 2,883 in 2019 and 4,692 in 2020. The number increased nearly fivefold over three.

Of the students, 65.2 per cent were from Vietnam, 14.4 per cent from Uzbekistan, 7.02 per cent from Mongolia and 4.2 per cent from China.

More foreign students have been dropping out of school, too. In 2021, 10,335 foreign students left school without finishing their degrees. That number was 9,867 in 2020, 8,596 in 2019 and 5,756 in 2018.

Among universities, Kyung Hee University saw the largest number of foreigners leaving school midway, marking 712, followed by 292 students from Sangmyung University, 244 from Sejong University and 238 from Yongin University. Incheon University topped the list among national universities with 151 students dropping out.

The increase could be in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic and limited flights.