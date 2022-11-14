The latest news on what's happening in the region
ANN news highlights: Mon, Nov 14, 2022
Asean Summit
US-China
Biden says won't veer into conflict with China - Agencies for Jakarta Post
Japan- S Korea
Japan, S. Korean leaders hold talks for 1st time in 3 years - The Japan News
South China Sea
Bongbong Marcos: Keep disputed waters ‘a sea of peace’ | Inquirer
N Korea
Korea, US, Japan leaders agree to strengthen cooperation against NK threats - Korea Herald
CPTPP
Outcome of China’s application to join CPTPP trade pact not yet known: PM Lee - Straits Times
Cambodia-US
Hun Sen thanks US’ Biden for return of looted statues | Phnom Penh Post
G20 Indonesia
Jokowi launches G20 pandemic fund, seeks more money - Agencies for Jakarta Post
Apec Thailand
Xi, Kamala Harris among confirmed Apec 2022 attendees - The Nation
Covid-19 China
China's Covid-19 cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities - Agencies for Straits Times
Military Philippines
Senators push for VFA pact with Japan | Inquirer
Myanmar Crisis I
Get democracy ‘back on track’ | AFP for The Daily Star
Myanmar Crisis II
SAC chair expresses hopes for reaching an agreement with ethnic armed organisations in December, holding election on schedule | Eleven Media
Kudo Philippines
Albay boy, 9, wins int’l chess tilt in Thailand | Inquirer
Energy Bangladesh
PM seeks Saudi oil with delayed payments | The Daily Star
Crisis Sri Lanka
Turbulence ahead: Airline on the block in Sri Lanka reforms – The Island
HR Vietnam-Germany
Việt Nam, Germany to expand cooperation in vocational training, professional human resources - Vietnam News
Auto China
Investment, production expansion reaffirms BMW's confidence in China - China Daily
Digital Cambodia
Binance & Royal Group solidify partnership to introduce Web3 to Cambodia | Phnom Penh Post