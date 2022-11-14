background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
SUNDAY, December 11, 2022
nationthailand
The latest news on what's happening in the region

The latest news on what's happening in the region

MONDAY, November 14, 2022

Check out what’s hot in the region on November 14, as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

ANN news highlights: Mon, Nov 14, 2022
Bringing Asia Closer

Asean Summit
US-China
Biden says won't veer into conflict with China - Agencies for Jakarta Post
 

Japan- S Korea
Japan, S. Korean leaders hold talks for 1st time in 3 years - The Japan News
 

South China Sea
Bongbong Marcos: Keep disputed waters ‘a sea of peace’ | Inquirer 
 

N Korea
Korea, US, Japan leaders agree to strengthen cooperation against NK threats - Korea Herald
 

CPTPP
Outcome of China’s application to join CPTPP trade pact not yet known: PM Lee - Straits Times
 

Cambodia-US
Hun Sen thanks US’ Biden for return of looted statues | Phnom Penh Post

TAGS
happeningANNAsia News Network
RELATED
nationthailand