The latest news on what's happening in the region

ANN news highlights: Mon, Nov 14, 2022

Asean Summit

US-China

Biden says won't veer into conflict with China - Agencies for Jakarta Post



Japan- S Korea

Japan, S. Korean leaders hold talks for 1st time in 3 years - The Japan News



South China Sea

Bongbong Marcos: Keep disputed waters ‘a sea of peace’ | Inquirer



N Korea

Korea, US, Japan leaders agree to strengthen cooperation against NK threats - Korea Herald



CPTPP

Outcome of China’s application to join CPTPP trade pact not yet known: PM Lee - Straits Times



Cambodia-US

Hun Sen thanks US’ Biden for return of looted statues | Phnom Penh Post