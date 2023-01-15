Japan Firm Uses Vending Machines to Promote Uptake of Whale Meat

Kyodo Senpaku Co., a Tokyo-based major whaling company, will open four unmanned vending machine stores selling whale meat and processed whale meat products in Tokyo and other locations by mid-February.

This year marks the fifth year since Japan withdrew from the International Whaling Commission, and the concerned entities aim to increase the uptake of whale-related foods as the first step in protecting the nation’s whaling culture.

For its part, the Fisheries Agency aims to expand the nation’s whale-catch quotas in around two years’ time.

Test-marketing

Four vending machines sit on the first floor of a building near Keikyu Kojiya Station in Ota Ward, Tokyo. Next to the vending machines, a sign reads “Kujira (whale) Store”.

The vending machines have been selling whale meat and related processed goods since late December. The products include frozen items such as red whale meat, which can be used for sashimi and rare steaks; skin; bacon; and sets of canned, cooked whale, including Yamatoni simmered meat.