Chris Hipkins sworn in as New Zealand's Prime Minister

Hipkins, 44, and his deputy Carmel Sepuloni - the first person of Pacific Islander descent to hold the role - were sworn in by New Zealand Governor-General Cindy Kiro, in a ceremony lasting a few minutes.

Before the ceremony, outgoing New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern left parliament for the last time as prime minister of the nation on Wednesday amidst applause and hugs from those waiting to say farewell.

Ardern walked out of the New Zealand parliament building, affectionately known as the Beehive, with partner Clarke Gayford.

When asked by local media how he felt, Gayford replied "relieved."

The Labour party elected former Covid-19 Response, Police, education and public service minister as well as the leader of the House to lead the party and the country on Sunday (January 22). This comes after the surprise resignation of Ardern, 42, who said she had "no more in the tank" to lead the country.

Hipkins, who has so far refused to comment on his policies since being elected leader, will hold his first cabinet meeting later on Wednesday.