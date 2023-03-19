Japan Researchers Find Cardboard Beds Remain Strong Despite Long-Term Storage in Outdoor Containers

Each of the containers differed slightly: No special measures were taken for the first container; the walls of the second container were lined with plywood sheets; and the walls of the third container were lined with air-permeable corrugated cardboard.

The researchers periodically sampled the beds’ moisture content. After a year and a half in storage, no condensation was detected in any of the containers and the cardboard was still in strong condition.

Stockpiling issues

Corrugated cardboard beds were used after the Great East Japan Earthquake in March 2011. In case of future disasters, it is hoped the beds will help prevent and hold in check the spread of so-called economy-class syndrome (a condition brought on by reduced movement named for cheap airplane seats) and infectious diseases.