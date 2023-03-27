Afghan girls go online to study

But many are not as fortunate as 22-year-old Sofia.

The school says they've had to turn away hundreds more applicants. With 97 % of the country living below the poverty line, few can afford laptops, internet packages and other necessities for online classes.

The school can't expand much more either because they don't have the funds to put more teachers on the payroll and provide them with adequate online infrastructure to enable them to teach.

Virtually no one had access to the internet when the Taliban were forced from power in the weeks after Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. But after nearly two decades of Western-led intervention and engagement with the world, 18% of the population had internet access, according to the most recent World Bank data collected before the Taliban takeover in August 2021.

The Taliban has not moved to ban the internet and its officials are regulars on social media, making announcements. They have also allowed girls to study at home.