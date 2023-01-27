Thai medical centre on alert over outbreak of ‘Disease X’ in Afghanistan

The WHO is monitoring an outbreak of the respiratory disease in a village in Afghanistan’s northeastern Badakhshan region, according to the Thai centre’s Facebook page.

It says 97 cases have been reported and that 17 resulted in death.

The centre, which operates under Mahidol University’s Faculty of Medicine, said on Friday that the WHO had yet to identify the pathogen or virus causing the disease.

A WHO team was sent to the remote village to investigate the disease amidst bad weather conditions and heavy snowfall, the centre reported.