Taliban calls for foreign aid for Afghan flood victims

Thousands of livestock had been killed and 1.7 million fruit trees destroyed, raising concerns over how families would feed themselves going into the cooler months while the country deals with an economic crisis, authorities said.

"More than one million families need urgent aid from foreign countries, such as clothes, tents, and food," Sharafudden Muslim, the deputy director of Afghanistan's disaster ministry, told the media.

Afghanistan has been reeling from natural disasters this year, including drought and an earthquake that killed more than 1,000 people in June.