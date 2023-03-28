China allows five female pilots to fly heavy-duty fighter jets

“However, sitting in a heavy-duty fighter jet in combat means you are likely to engage your enemy in a more complicated situation or face more challenges. You will be ordered to fly a much longer distance to hit targets in airspace you may not be familiar with. You will use a wider range of equipment and munitions such as large anti-ship cruise missiles. All of this requires more training, skills and experience.”

Wang added that female pilots will definitely fly the J-20 in the future. “This is only a matter of time.”

China enrolled its first female pilots in 1951. Since then, the Air Force has recruited and trained nearly 700 women at its flight schools. About 360 out of the female trainees passed all exams and flight tests and joined the Air Force.

However, flying a combat plane was never an option for female aviators in China until 2005, because before that year, all female pilots in the Air Force were trained only to fly transport aircraft.

When the Air Force started to recruit women to fly fighter jets in 2005, more than 200,000 young women from across China applied. Thirty-five were selected and sent to the PLA Air Force No 3 Flight Academy. Sixteen finally graduated after four years of stringent training, becoming the country’s first female fighter pilots in 2009.

