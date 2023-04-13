Carrying hope and anxiety, Indian migrant lands in city of dreams Mumbai

The 21-year-old has already packed his bags and pinned high hopes on finding success and riches in the country's financial capital Mumbai – often called the "city of dreams".

“Mumbai is a city of the rich. Big and famous people live there, and whoever goes to Mumbai, their luck changes. I hope luck also smiles upon me there,” said Kumar, just hours before his night train to Mumbai.

Kumar has spent most of his life in his ancestral village of Barawan, in the Jaunpur district of India’s northern Uttar Pradesh state. His parents passed away in recent years due to illnesses and he has been living under the watch of his elder siblings ever since.

Aside from farm labour and animal husbandry, there are few employment opportunities in the surrounding area. He spends most of his days studying online and making YouTube videos about village life with his friends. Although Kumar has already visited Mumbai in years past, this time is different — he intends to stay for good and find steady employment in its robust job market.

Accompanied by village friends, Kumar arrived at his local county train station on March 10, to catch a 24-hour train ride straight to a suburb of Mumbai, a journey covering around 1,300 kilometres (807.7 miles).

“There is a lot of anxiety in my heart right now. I don’t want to leave but I have to leave because of compulsion. I am leaving now and I don’t know when will I come back, there is a lot of uncertainty,” he said, just before boarding the crowded train to the city that is also the nucleus of India’s entertainment industry.