Lacking chargers and mechanics: Australia's slow EV uptake a headache for consumers

Although Pillai is satisfied with her choice of personal transport, a Nissan Leaf, she still thinks Australia could probably improve on adding much-needed infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs), such as an ample number of public charging stations.

"You can feel there are, there's so much more uptake. I think it's the general public that needs to change its attitude, there are a lot of people who are wary of EVs," said Pillai as she cruised through the Sydney streets in her electric car.

Although Australian electric vehicle owners can charge at home, travelling can sometimes prove to be a headache, as drivers like businesswoman Palak Bhatt said they have to pick destinations based on the availability of chargers.

“So if we want to take the car we have to pick locations where we can charge along the way, even where we stay… you can't just go 'This looks lovely, we'll stay there, does it have a charger,' because we're going to have to charge the car,” said Bhatt, who owns a Tesla Model S.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates Australia has 35 electric vehicles per charging point, versus the world average of 10, while world leader China has eight.