Japan's G7 refugee balancing act: door open for Ukrainians, but not many others

As much as she'd like to stay and help her people, she had to flee bombardment with her younger son who suffers from a mental condition to seek safety in Japan, 5,000 miles (8,000 km) away from her beloved hometown.

The 52-year-old mother said she didn't feel any joy coming to Japan at first, even though she was reunited with her older son who was already living in the country for several years before the war, working at a tech company. But progressively, her spirits lifted as she started working at the Ukrainian cafe "Kraiany" in western Tokyo, finding joy in the food she grew up with and the kindness of the customers.

"Because of the aggression, we were forced to come here. But Kraiany Cafe made us feel like we are at home. There are lots of people (customers) who study Ukrainian that come here, people who support Ukraine. And we are happy to help them. And when I’m occupied with my work, I have no time for sad thoughts about Ukraine,” said Yevtushuk who lives in a tidy two-bedroom apartment with her younger son.

She is one of 2,300 Ukrainians to whom Japan opened its doors after the Russian invasion, highly unusual for the refugee-averse nation. Upon arrival, Yevtushuk received warm-hearted support from the Japanese government and the local community, helping her and her son to start a new life in Tokyo. The district ward where she lives provides free housing with essential furnishings, and WiFi and pays for her utility and phone bills, while the private Nippon Foundation gives 1 million yen ($7,309) per person a year.