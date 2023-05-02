G7 members split over unified rules on artificial intelligence

The digital ministers’ meeting was dominated by talks about ChatGPT, a conversational AI chatbot whose use is rapidly spreading around the world. According to a source in attendance, all the ministers at the meeting talked about AI.

“Discussions were very intense,” one participant said.

ChatGPT is a generative AI model that presents conversational responses that it creates based on data. Generative AI is different from other conventional AI models, which optimize data they have learned. However, it is not clear what kind of data generative AI uses, or how accurate its output is.

Generative AI may use data in a way that goes against the intentions of the data’s creators, possibly leading to copyright infringement and privacy violations.

In a joint declaration adopted at the digital and tech ministers’ meeting, the G7 reaffirmed that members will promote such processes as risk assessment of AI and use it with high transparency. The G7 also confirmed again that it would deal with the manipulation of information and disinformation in a concerted manner.

“It’s urgent to discuss generative AI, which is developing rapidly,” Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Takeaki Matsumoto said at a press conference after the meeting.