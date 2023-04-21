AI computing power to increase 500 times by 2030: Huawei

The moves came as Huawei adjusts its strategies in a business-as-usual approach amid prolonged US government restrictions, and focuses on creating new growth opportunities for the next few years.

Meng Wanzhou, rotating chairwoman and chief financial officer of Huawei, said digitalization is a blue ocean for the whole industry and the global spending on digital transformation will reach $3.41 trillion in 2026.

“Huawei will keep investing in domains like connectivity, computing, storage and cloud,” Meng said at Huawei’s ongoing 20th annual Global Analyst Summit in Shenzhen, Guangdong province.

Meng is now on her first on-duty period as rotating chairwoman of Huawei which began April 1 and will last until Sept 30.