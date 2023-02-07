Huawei aims to groom 20,000 Thai IT developers in three years

The announcement came as David Li, the company's newly appointed CEO, unveiled Huawei's six core business directions for Thailand in 2023 at a media briefing on Tuesday.

Huawei's goal is to contribute social values and cultivate local digital talents in addition to achieving business success, he said, adding Huawei Thailand will place strong emphasis on developing information and communications technology (ICT) personnel in Thailand, with the goal of grooming 20,000 developers in three years.

Working-age groups and Thai entrepreneurs in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) would be included in these figures, he added.

"We aim to develop relevant technology skills for local developers to improve Thailand's digital technologies through activities, skill-building workshops, and certification through Huawei's various training programmes, including youth competitions and scholarships," Li explained.

He also touted the successes in three years of Huawei's business operations in Thailand.

The work primarily included enabling 5G in various industries, establishing three local data centres for cloud service, collaborating with more than 300 partners to enter 10 industries with intelligent solutions, enabling digital power to support Thailand's carbon neutral goal, sharing cybersecurity knowledge, and assisting in the development of over 60,000 digital talents in the country.