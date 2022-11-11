Huawei promotes ICT technology to support Thailand’s digital port transformation

Huawei Hopes to introduce the successful Tianjin Port experience to Thailand and help build digital infrastructure in Thailand

Renting large cargo ships costs hundreds of thousands of dollars per day. Every hour spent waiting or working can cause wasteful expenditures of tens of thousands of dollars alone, a true embodiment of the phrase "time is money". Traditional ship docks also require human planning and management, often taking 24 hours to clear, and the processes of which cannot be easily optimized on a global scale. Now, thanks to the ultra-large bandwidth and ultra-low latency of 5G, digital transformation can be fully enabled.

In China, Tianjin port is one of China's most technologically advanced ports and is a vital hub for the One Belt One Road initiative. Today, Tianjin Port has introduced Huawei 5G+4L autonomous driving into its operations, making the smart port safer and more efficient by adopting intelligent port planning systems, which shorten the operation planning time from 24 hours to just 10 minutes. Not only is the time shortened, but the overall quality is also dramatically improved and planning even considers sudden occurrences such as typhoon weather and equipment failures. Each container now consumes 20% less energy and cranes are 20% more efficient on average, with each crane operating 39 container units every hour.

At the port, remotely controlled quay cranes stably pick up containers that are loaded with cargo from the ships before loading them onto unmanned electric container trucks. Under the guidance of the BeiDou navigation satellite system, the container trucks go to automatic locking/unlocking stations and then drive to the container yard, all while following optimal driving routes calculated in real time. The whole process is completed seamlessly in one go with these automatically guided vehicles solving driver shortage problems and greatly reducing safety risks.

The time spent by ships in the port has also reduced by 7%. Due to the improved loading and unloading efficiency of the terminal, with a throughput of 3 million TEUs, this can increase its annual revenue by up to 29 million. In total, there are five container terminals in Tianjin Port and the potential for efficiency gains in the future is considerable.

Currently, Thailand is the leader in 5G applications in the ASEAN region and certain technologies have started to be piloted in many sectors, including 5G smart railway stations in Bangkok, 5G smart districts in Chiang Mai, 5G smart agriculture in Chiang Rai, and 5G smart ports in Chonburi, etc.

Huawei is ready to support the move towards intelligent industries in Thailand with technologies such as 5G, AI, and cloud, in order to accelerate the digital transformation and upgrade of ports to be more automated and intelligent. By bringing the successful experiences of Tianjin port to Thailand, Huawei seeks to create new business opportunities for Thailand and stimulate greater potential in the industrial sector.

Abel Deng, CEO of Huawei Technologies Thailand, explained: “Huawei is willing to provide advanced digital transformation solutions to Thailand and is committed to using ICT technologies such as 5G, AI, and cloud to drive the digital transformation of Thailand's ports. By building a sample of smart ports in Thailand, we hope to make positive contributions to the output of the "Thailand solution" and to the greater ASEAN region.”