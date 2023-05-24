G7 sanctions on Russia may hit India’s diamond hub

Nine in 10 of the world’s diamonds are cut and polished in this bustling town in the western state of Gujarat. Surat imports an estimated 35 % of its rough diamonds from Russian companies including Alrosa, the biggest global producer of the precious gem.

Talk of a ban on Russian diamonds is weighing heavily on Surat’s more than 4,000 diamond processing companies, which employ at least a million craftsmen, polishers and traders.

At the G7 Summit in Japan on May 19, leaders pledged to restrict trade in “diamonds mined, processed or produced in Russia” to cut off a crucial source of revenue that is funding President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine.

The G7 is made up of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, with the European Union as a non-enumerated member. A joint statement said it would curb the Russian diamond trade, worth US$4.5 billion (S$6 billion) a year, including by using high-tech methods of tracing.

The same day, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a ban on Russian diamond imports.

Britain, the US, Canada, New Zealand and the Bahamas had already blocked trade with the Russian diamond miner Alrosa in April 2022.