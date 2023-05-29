Modi inaugurates new Parliament building for India amid opposition boycott

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s new Parliament building on Sunday, a historic occasion for the world’s largest democracy that was unfortunately tainted by an opposition boycott.

As many as 21 opposition parties, including the Congress, stayed away from the ceremony, arguing that the new building should have been inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu, who serves as head of the state.

They also expressed concerns about government actions that they said had “sucked out” the “soul of democracy” from the Parliament. The governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, called their boycott a “disrespect of democracy” and accused them of lacking “national spirit and sense of pride”.

During the ceremony, Modi installed a historically important gold sceptre from Tamil Nadu inside the new complex and also lauded workers who had toiled through the Covid-19 pandemic to build the structure. A message from the President, who described the inauguration of the new Parliament building as “a matter of pride and joy”, was also read out.

Modi later delivered his maiden address in the freshly unveiled Lok Sabha, or Lower House, hailing the new Parliament complex as a “harbinger of not just India’s development but that of the world”. Several other opposition parties, including those that are not members of the BJP-led ruling alliance, attended the event.