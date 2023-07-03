More than 47,000 families growing crops in Laos to replace opium poppies

The Department of Treatment is expected to evaluate the efficacy of this form of medication in the near future.

Meanwhile, department officials have observed the use of methadone in Vietnam for the treatment of opium and heroin addicts and plan to buy the drug for trial in Viengxay and Huameuang districts in Huaphan province.

In addition, tools, equipment and vehicles received from Thailand, South Korea, China and UNODC have been distributed to police departments in several provinces.

These include 30,000 urine drug test kits, two ambulances, 11 cars, four motorbikes, office equipment, surveying equipment, and GPS navigation equipment worth 1,309,460 yuan.

A survey conducted from July 2021 to March 2023 in nine northern provinces revealed 4,393 opium poppy fields, of which 1,437 hectares were destroyed.

General Vilay also reported on work to fulfil the National Agenda for Drug Problem Solution carried out by the Ministry of Public Security from July 2021 to June 2023.

During this period, police dealt with 9,516 drug-related cases, in which 13,941 people were arrested including 283 foreign nationals.

A total of 297,085,327 amphetamine pills were confiscated, along with 59.52kg of powder used in the production of amphetamine, 7,193.38kg of crystal meth, 507.12kg of heroin, 20,214kg of cannabis, 380.32kg of opium, and other substances.

The government is supervising the treatment of drug addicts at 13 centres, providing healthcare, rehabilitation and vocational training. These centres housed 10,900 people, of whom 5,734 returned home while another 2,994 people remain under treatment.

Vientiane Times

Asia News Network