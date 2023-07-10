Germany sends troops to Australia in a first as Berlin shifts focus to Indo-Pacific

When asked what message the first deployment of German troops to Australia was meant to send to China, he underscored Berlin did not aim to antagonize anybody: "It generally makes sense to get to know the perspective others have upon the world," said the lieutenant general, adding the security challenges today were much less clear-cut than before 1990.

Mais plans to visit the Germlan troops in Australia and a Rheinmetall plant assembling Boxer armoured transport vehicles for both armies in mid-July, before traveling on to Japan and Singapore.

"Japan is a partner that holds a lot of potential for a deepening of our bilateral military cooperation," he said. As for Talisman Sabre, the German troops already have orders to return to Australia for the next exercise in 2025.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea as its own, despite an international tribunal ruling that Beijing has no legal basis for these claims and has built military outposts on artificial islands in the waters that contain gas fields and rich fishing. Some 40% of Europe's foreign trade flows through the South China Sea.

Reuters