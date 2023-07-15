‘No opposition to Pita,’ says Prime Minister Hun Sen

He wrote: "Pita's failure to get enough votes to be Thai Prime Minister is a major failure of the brute opposition in Cambodia”.

The Prime Minister had referenced an opposition group, whom he termed as 'traitors', speculating their anticipation of leveraging Thai territory for their campaigns against the Cambodian government under Pita's potential leadership.

He said his remark, "Now the expectations of the brute opposition group have vanished like salt in water. Do not do politics that depend on somebody else," was a clear message to the extremists.

Hun Sen's initial tweet sparked reaction, including among Thai citizens.

However, in a tweet on July 14, Hun Sen clarified that his original comment was directed at the extremist opposition in Cambodia.

