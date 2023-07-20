New Zealand PM confirms three dead in Auckland shooting, no change to threat level

Police said six other people, including at least one officer, were injured during the shooting, which took place near hotels where the Norwegian national side and other soccer teams have been staying.

Central Auckland was put into lockdown after a shooting. Several streets in the centre of New Zealand's largest city were cordoned off as an injured police officer was taken to hospital, with emergency personnel and a police helicopter remaining at the scene.

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the tournament would go ahead as planned.

A senior New Zealand Police official said the man began shooting at the site on Lower Queen Street at about 7:20 a.m. Police swarmed the area.

Outside, armed police officers had the commercial business district on heavy lockdown with streets cordoned off surrounding the tourist harbour ferry terminal area.

Police demanded bystanders disperse and ordered those already inside their office buildings to shelter in place.

The opening match of the World Cup between New Zealand and Norway is scheduled for Thursday evening.