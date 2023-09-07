South Korean ‘Flower monk,’ social media’s latest sensation

According to the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism, a free nighttime tour of Hwaeomsa, which accepts 22 participants on a first-come, first-served basis, was fully booked in about four hours after booking opened.

The program includes a tea time session with Venerable Beomjeong, who belongs to the temple located on Jirisan Mountain in South Jeolla Province.

Venerable Beomjeong is known online by his nickname "kkot seunim (flower monk).”

The young monk has cultivated a following of more than 23,000 followers on Instagram --particularly among individuals in their 20s and 30s -- where he shares his daily monastic life.

His Instagram bio explains the origin of his nickname, which reads, "The practitioner is a flower and should be a flower, someone who emits the deepest scent to others. Thus, I aspire to be a flower."