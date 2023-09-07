After slums and monkeys, Delhi removes stray dogs as G-20 summit nears

Animal activists say the civic body then started capturing stray dogs “in an inhumane manner” last week, without using methods such as “net catching or hand catching”, which are mandated by guidelines.

Nearly 1,000 dogs have been rounded up so far from areas like the airport and the G-20 venue, the activists said.

Reuters’ witnesses saw MCD teams capturing dogs using rods with a loop at one end. The animals were then dragged onto ambulances.

“What India is doing is ironic, given the theme of the G-20 – One Earth, One Family, One Future. It is hypocritical to talk of a shared future when we do not make room for our co-beings,” said Ms Ambika Shukla, a trustee of People for Animals, a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

Mr Sanjay Mohapatra, founder of the House of Stray Animals NGO, termed the MCD’s actions “needless”.

“If delegates see people feeding stray dogs, it will actually create a good impression of the country,” he said.

Stray dogs put up at an animal shelter eating in their enclosures at the facility at Bijwasan in New Delhi, India.

The MCD said in a statement that the captured dogs were being tracked and would be released in the areas that they were taken from, but did not give a timeframe.

“All the dogs are safe and comfortable with necessary medical help available to them,” it said.

Friendicoes, one of the groups working with the MCD to round up the canines, said it has picked up 234 dogs using nets and moved them to its three shelters in the city.

Reuters images showed the animals inside cages. A whiteboard hanging at the entrance of a shelter shows the numbers of the tokens assigned to the dogs, and details their gender and fur colour.

“We have stopped the work now since we have reached full capacity. The dogs will be released at the same locations from where they were picked up, after the summit,” said Friendicoes co-founder Geeta Seshamani.

Reuters